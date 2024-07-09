Satheesan writes to Union minister to address LPG mustering inconvenience in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has written to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking necessary steps to alleviate the great inconvenience caused by the LPG mustering at gas agencies to the people. The Union government’s mandatory decision that consumers should initiate mustering for gas connections to ensure that LPG cylinders are held by legitimate account holders has come under flak from various quarters.

Satheesan pointed out in the letter that even though mustering is imperative, the decision to complete the process at respective gas agencies has caused inconvenience to common LPG holders.

“The majority of the LPG holders are women, and this stipulation has forced them to stand in long queues in front of gas agencies for hours. This has severely impacted their day-to-day lives. The elderly population and the bedridden are also in dire straits due to the decision,” wrote Satheesan. He sought to mitigate the considerable challenges brought about by the move to finish the mustering procedure at gas agencies. He also urged that alternate methods be considered to establish specific stations for mustering at ward-level and through Akshaya centres.