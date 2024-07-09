Swadeshi fest in Thiruvananthapuram focus on spreading awareness on indigenous products

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Swadeshi Festival – featuring training sessions, seminars and an extensive exhibition of indigenous products – began at the YMCA hall here. It is slated to run until August 4.

A collaborative initiative by the Gandhi Centre for Rural Development, Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi and YMCA Thiruvananthapuram, the 32-day event aims to educate the public about the production and benefits of indigenous products while emphasising their quality and medicinal properties, the organisers said.

While the seminars delve into the historical significance and contemporary relevance of the Swadeshi movement, the training sessions are aimed at imparting practical knowledge, encouraging people to utilise their own resources, and reducing dependence on artificial goods. The sessions will feature the production of soap, cake, pickle, umbrella, and other consumer products. Prakruthi Krishi and millet farming will also be part of the training sessions.

The Swadeshi Festival also features an exhibition showcasing around 300 indigenous products made from commonly available materials.

These products not only use resources that are often wasted but also offer numerous health benefits. For example, consuming one ounce of tamarind over 15 days can help control cholesterol, while nutmeg can aid in relieving constipation. The local varieties of rice and unpolished grains on display are particularly beneficial in controlling lifestyle diseases.

In addition to food products, the festival showcases a variety of washing and cleaning agents. The Swadeshi Festival intends to showcase the practicality and benefits of indigenous products while promoting self-reliance and sustainability, the organisers said.