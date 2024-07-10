Traffic woes plague Aroor-Thuravoor stretch, Kerala HC informed

KOCHI : The amicus curiae, who visited the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway construction site, on Tuesday, informed the Kerala High Court that the major issue witnessed on the stretch is the traffic block both on the national highway and on the alternate routes. But it is to be resolved by the district administration and the police authorities. At the time of the visit, there was light rainfall and the area was waterlogged and slushy. School-going children could be seen boarding buses and walking through the slush/water. The situation is grim, stated the report.

The amicus curiae filed the report following the directive of the High Court to visit the site and submit the issues faced by the public following the work. The amicus curiae submitted that the inspection was done on July 4 and it took four hours to complete it. The entire stretch, spanning 12.75 km (one side) was inspected by the amicus curiae. After the inspection, a meeting was held with the officials of NHAI and the contractor (Ashoka Buildcon). The hardship caused to the local population would be reduced if a minimum of 3.5 m width motorable road (without any potholes) is laid in both directions and a pedestrian pathway, having a width of 1.5 m, be laid along the stretch.