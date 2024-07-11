Kerala: Opposition walkout over inaction in women assault cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Legislative Assembly witnessed stormy scenes after RMP MLA K K Rema raised the issue of attacks against women and children, including the Thaikkattussery incident which saw a 19-year-old Dalit girl allegedly being attacked by SFI activists. The adjournment motion saw Women and Child Development Minister Veena George maintaining that the LDF government has only one stand - to take stringent action against the perpetrators, irrespective of their political affiliations. It was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who was to reply to the issue. Instead, he entrusted Veena George to reply in his absence. The Opposition walked out in protest accusing the LDF government of not allowing a discussion on the issue.

The adjournment motion moved by Rema saw her raising the violence meted out to the Dalit girl in Thaikkattussery, the incident at CUSAT which saw the student welfare director and CPM syndicate member Dr P K Baby himself coming under a cloud of smoke, an SFI leader posting photos of girl students on porn sites and walking away with station bail within 15 minutes of his arrest, and Kerala Cricket Association coach M Manu allegedly sexually harassing female sportspersons. When Rema compared the plight of the case against KCA cricket coach to that of Brij Bhushan, former Wrestling Federation of India chief, the treasury bench members comprising Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, V Joy and M Noushad tried to interrupt her speech. Rema also recalled the Vandiperiyar rape case, Walayar twin murder incident, the actor abductor case and the Hema Commission report which is yet to be made public.