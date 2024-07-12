Act against use of emblems in govt vehicles, says Kerala HC

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the motor vehicles department to take stringent action against government vehicles fitted with flashlights on their top and name boards illegally.

The court said flashlights are permitted only on emergency vehicles when they are on emergency duty. The court said that it will consider a suo motu case registered for violation of the road safety standards and motor vehicle rules by owners of the vehicles which ply along the road with unauthorised name boards and fittings and after making alterations to their vehicles on Friday.

The court also reprimanded the use of state emblems and flashlights by ministers, secretaries, district collectors, mayors and other government officials in violation of the motor vehicles law and the law relating to the prohibition of the use of state emblems.

A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Harisankar V Menon observed that only President and certain constitutional functionaries such as the governor were legally permitted to use the state emblem on their vehicles. The court orally observed that the state emblem could be seen on vehicles used by customs and income tax departments.

Suresh Gopi moves HC

Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi has moved the HC against the dismissal of his petitions seeking to discharge him from the two cases registered for alleged fabrication of documents to register his luxury cars and causing loss to the state. The Special Court for MPs and MLAs had dismissed his petition.

‘Live-in partner can’t be prosecuted for cruelty’

The HC observed that a man, who was not the legally wedded partner of a woman, won’t come within the purview of the definition of husband, and hence cannot be prosecuted for cruelty. The court issued the order while quashing a case registered by Koyilandi police against a man who was the live-in partner of the complainant woman.

Probe sought against Calicut varsity VC

The HC has issued a notice to Calicut University VC M K Jayaraj on a plea seeking a probe against him for alleged misappropriation of funds. Rasheed Ahamed P, senate member, submitted that the VC misappropriated crores to buy and install an Automatic Storage and Retrieval System to store answer sheets in the varsity.