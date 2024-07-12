Danger lurks as two & three-wheeler users usurp pedestrian bridge at Tripunithura in Kochi

KOCHI: It was conceived and constructed as a pedestrian facility nearly 25 years ago. But the narrow Perikad-Chambakkara bridge, providing easy access to Eroor region, in Tripunithura, is now being illegally used by two-and three-wheeler users, at a grave risk to their lives.

What is more scary is that vehicles ferrying schoolchildren also take the bridge, which allows them to save least 5km to a prominent school. “The bridge was constructed by the irrigation department in 1999. It’s in a dilapidated condition now, with gaps appearing at one end. The hand railings have corroded. It’s slippery during the rainy season, and a small mistake can land a vehicle in the canal,” said V C Jayendran, convenor, Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Association (TRURA).

TRURA, the apex council of residents associations in the region, demanded the construction of a new two-lane bridge, with the landing at Vandipetta. “Originally the pedestrian bridge was slated to have its landing at Vandipetta, however, it was shifted to Chambakkara fish market following a dispute. Scooters and auto rickshaws plying the bridge also make the market congested during the morning peak hours, Jayendran pointed out.

Chambakkara councillor Dr Sailaja T K said the bridge was built using MLA funds. “We will take up the issue with traffic police. Only pedestrians should be allowed to use it in the present situation,” she said.