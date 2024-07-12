IBM plans Malayalam language models

KOCHI: US software giant IBM is exploring avenues to build large language models (LLMs) focused on Malayalam. An announcement in this regard is expected on Friday, the concluding day of the country’s first GenAI Conclave in Kochi.

IBM’s Gen AI Innovation Centre in Kochi is built on InstructLab, a new technology developed by IBM and Red Hat for enhancing LLMs with a client’s own data. It will also take advantage of IBM watsonx.ai and data platform and AI assistant technologies.

“It will allow clients to learn about the fine-tuning of LLMs and partner with IBM to have their own trained, fine-tuned, and governed models deployed for their enterprise use cases,” a release said here.

At the conclave, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had called for more collective efforts to improve Malayalam in LLMs for generative AI.

“By working together, we can build better data sets, refine algorithms, and create more accurate language models” said the CM.