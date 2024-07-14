Private management of airports not beneficial for common man, says VJ Kurian

You started off as a district collector and have been in charge of Oushadhi, Spices Board, and Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK). However, you got credit only for the stint with Kochi airport...

I began as the sub-collector of Muvattupuzha. After four years, I became the managing director of Oushadhi. That period was one of my best because I learnt Ayurveda and built a new factory on the Thrissur-Palakkad highway at Kuttanellur. We turned the company profitable and constructed a new factory. This is where I learnt management techniques and how to handle people, which was a great leveller. At Oushadhi, I realised that things don’t move just by giving orders... you need to convince people and carry them along. This experience laid the foundation for my career. As a sub-collector, you give orders and ensure implementation, but at Oushadhi, I learnt the importance of collaboration.

When I moved to RBDCK, we built 65 railway overbridges, thanks to the support of O Rajagopal, the then minister of state for railways. We also proposed the Express Highway, a Rs 9,000-crore project, but faced significant opposition from leaders like V S Achuthanandan and M P Veerendrakumar, which stalled the project. Had it been implemented, there would be no need for the proposed SilverLine project. At the Spices Board, we introduced e-auction for cardamom and established Spices Parks. We opened seven Spice Parks across India and established spice testing labs at all seaports to ensure product purity before shipping. While I’ve done significant work in these organisations, massive projects like Kochi airport tend to overshadow other achievements (smiles).

Can you describe how the Kochi airport was conceived and executed?

In 1991, I was posted as the Ernakulam collector by the then chief minister K Karunakaran. During a meeting in Delhi called by Madhavrao Scindia, the then Union civil aviation minister, the discussion centred on expanding the Navy airport at Willingdon Island. The runway was too short, and with Indian Airlines transitioning from Boeing 737-200 to Airbus 320, Kochi risked being removed from the aviation map. The estimated cost to expand the runway was Rs 80 crore, which no one was willing to fund.

During the meeting, I was asked if Kerala could find a new location for an airport. I agreed to look into it, and upon returning, I instructed my tahsildars to scout for land. After some initial rejections, we identified suitable land in Nedumbassery. However, the Union government stated they had no funds for the project but could offer technical support.

I proposed involving stakeholders as partners in the project. My idea was to collect Rs 5,000 from 20 lakh Malayalis in the Middle East to raise sufficient funds. Although initially ridiculed, I persisted. Many said behind my back that it is an idiotic project by idiot Kurian. Karunakaran was also initially sceptical, but after consulting with experts and forming the Kochi International Airport Society (KIAS), the idea began to take shape.