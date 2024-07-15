Kerala charts coastal cruises to sell wedding, conference destinations

KOCHI: Banking on the unexplored and untapped cruise tourism sector, Kerala plans to hard sell its scenic beauty, serene backwaters, pristine beaches and cultural heritage to highlight the state as a wedding and conference destination.

The Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) hopes that the consultation meeting scheduled in Kochi on July 19 will change the dynamics of coastal tourism in the state. KMB had invited Expression of Interest for the project on June 21 and five firms have already approached the board to explore the project. “The plan is to tap the possibilities of coastal cruise tourism connecting various tourist destinations within and beyond Kerala,” KMB chairman N S Pillai told TNIE.

“It will provide the tourists an opportunity to explore the diverse cultural, historical, and natural attractions along the state’s 590km coastline.”

The consultation meeting is aimed at removing apprehensions and to explain the possibilities to the operators, he said. “The state is focusing on destination tourism, encouraging people to explore the scenic beauty for weddings and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions),” he said.

The opportunities offered by KMB include ocean cruises connecting various ports and tourist destinations in India and abroad. The domestic cruise will connect ports in Kerala and other parts of the country. River and marine cruises will offer overnight trips to the deep sea or through inland waterways. Besides, the operators can offer sunset and dinner cruises.

Coastal cruises can serve as ideal venues for hosting special events such as get-togethers, weddings, meetings, and birthday parties, providing a unique and memorable setting for celebrations and gatherings.

The cruises will be operating from Kochi and the non-major ports of Azhikkal, Beypore, Kollam and Vizhinjam. These non-major ports have International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS code) compliance. Vizhinjam, Beypore and Kollam ports have been provided International Check Point (ICP) status.

KMB will provide berthing facilities and passenger terminal facilities to the operators on payment of charges and shall furnish the infrastructure/facilities essential for operations. Suitable land area will be allotted in accordance with the state government guidelines.

The operators will have to provide coastal cruise services, including all aspects of acquisition of vessels or leasing and operations including staffing, safety, vessel maintenance, logistics and marketing.

They will be free to identify potential itinerary and have to prepare feasibility reports, and ensure insurance, safety and compliance to statutory provisions.

They also have to obtain all regulatory clearances, licences, permits and certificates from statutory authorities.

Way of the water