Kerala: No fairy tale ending! Bird flu sees farm’s ‘snow white’ bite dust

PATHANAMTHITTA: The ‘snow-white’, a hybrid duck breed developed at the Niranam Government Duck Farm, the hub of water-bird rearing in Upper Kuttanad, is on the verge of extinction following this year’s deadly avian influenza (H5N8).

“When they hatch, ducks are normally yellow. Eventually, in a month or so, they turn white. The snow white, on the other hand, is born with pure white feathers, which also gave rise to its name,” says Dr Thomas Jacob, former assistant director of the farm.

Dr Thomas, who was at the forefront of the research that resulted in the new breed, points out that it was the result of careful selection of crossbreeds. “This was done to ensure that it would be popular even as pets. Not all first-generation snow whites were white when they were born,” he recalls.

Chara and chemballi are two major breeds native to Kuttanad. A few yellow ducklings among them, known as Kuttanandan vella, turn white as they mature.

“They, however, struggle to survive in paddy fields and are not popular with farmers. But farmers aver that the vella produce more eggs, compared to other breeds. As a result, they would leave the ducklings to the care of the farm. This helped them thrive,” says Dr Thomas.

When these rare ducklings started to flourish at the farm, he had an idea to cross-breed them with vigova super M, a white, broiler variety from Vietnam, known for its superior meat.

The selective breeding was a grand success, as the new breed produced more eggs than the native ones and was almost at par with vigova in terms of meat quality.