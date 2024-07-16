Family attacked for not making way for MLA’s car in Kerala capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A family was attacked by DYFI activists at Thoongampara in Kattakada for allegedly not making way for MLA G Stephen’s car. Kattakada police registered a case on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm on Monday when the complainants, Bineesh and his pregnant wife Neethu were leaving after a wedding reception at Kripa auditorium in Thoongampara.

As their car developed starting trouble, it stopped in front of MLA Stephen’s car causing delay. This triggered an altercation with DYFI activists who accused the family of intentionally obstructing the MLA’s car.

"We have obtained CCTV footage from the scene. MLA Stephen was not present at the time. DYFI activists attacked the family and broke the car window. We have received a complaint against the DYFI activists," said the SHO of Kattakada police station.

According to the complaint, a group of four DYFI workers attacked the family, including Neethu who is eight months pregnant. Neethu’s necklace was also allegedly snatched during the scuffle. Bineesh suffered injuries to his nose, hand, and chest.

Meanwhile, MLA G Stephen has denied the allegations. He said he did not ask anyone to make way for his car and that he was at the wedding auditorium when the incident happened outside. He said he does not know who attacked the family.