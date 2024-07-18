Kerala cabinet give nod for minor reshuffle of IAS officers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Wednesday gave approval for a minor reshuffle of IAS officers. Arjun Pandian, the incumbent labour commissioner holding the additional charge of staff officer to the chief secretary, has been posted as the district collector of Thrissur.

Veena N Madhavan will replace Arjun as the labour commissioner in addition to existing charges. Sreelakshmi R, additional commissioner, Kerala goods and services tax department will hold the full the additional charge as staff officer to the chief secretary.

The cabinet also decided to form a district-level technical panel to grant technical nod, accept tenders, approve revised estimates and allow tenders for works under development packages for Idukki and Wayanad to ensure timely implementation of projects.

Other developments

Rs 6 lakh from CMDRF granted to Sobichen Abraham of Poovarani in Kottayam as a special case to buy land as remedy for the loss of construction materials in landslides and floods, and the unsuitability of current land for habitation.

Nod given to extending tenure of 203 temporary posts in revenue department on conditional basis till March 31, 2025.

Aaromal B Anil from Chenkal appointed as watchman at Poochedivila post matric hostel under the SC development department under the scheme to provide government jobs to dependents of SC/ST people who are victims of atrocities.

B A Akhila of Kollam to be appointed as LD clerk under Thiruvananthapuram district scheduled castes development office.

Govt announces Rs 10L relief for Joy’s mother

Thiruvananthapuram: The state cabinet on Wednesday announced a relief package of 10 lakh for the mother of sanitation worker Joy, who tragically drowned while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal in the city. As per a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the amount will be disbursed from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Additionally, Mayor Arya Rajendran expressed the corporation’s intention to provide a house for Joy’s mother.

Athlete Tiana Mary Thomas gets govt job

The cabinet on Wednesday decided to appoint athlete Tiana Mary Thomas, SAF Games medallist and a representative of the country at the Asian and Commonwealth Games, as the junior sports organiser at Sports Kerala Foundation. She will be granted the salary scale of an LD clerk.