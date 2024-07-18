Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks reignite debate on education standards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan’s admission that students emerging through the state’s general education system are not good at English, science and mathematics, has re-ignited the debate on the need to raise the standards of school education in the state.

While speaking at the ‘Mikavu’ programme organised by the pro-Left Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) here on Tuesday, the CM said school education in Kerala is generally considered excellent. However, students do not excel in science and mathematics.

While stressing that Malayalam should be the medium of instruction at the primary level, he urged teachers to ensure that students are able to communicate in English once they complete the primary education stage.

Last month, Minister Saji Cheriyan had stirred up a hornet’s nest with his remark that a section of students who pass the SSLC examination do not know to read or write properly. The remark was quickly refuted by General Education Minister V Sivankutty who vouched for the quality of the state’s school education compared to other states.

KSTA state president K Badarunnisa welcomed the CM’s suggestions and said steps have already been taken under its ‘Mikavu’ student support programme to improve standards in language, arithmetic and basic Science.

“Under Mikavu project, there is a separate section called TWINKLE gives special focus on improving the standards of English among primary students. Also, special initiatives to raise academic standards are being carried out at the secondary level as well,” she said.

The CM also said all students who complete SSLC should have acquired the basic competency expected from them. His statement is seen as an assertion of the government’s resolve to introduce minimum mark criteria in the theory component of the SSLC examination. .

“The introduction of minimum mark criteria in the theory component of SSLC exam is a welcome move. But it should also be ensured that students achieve the core competencies expected from them as they progress towards each stage of education,” said M Shajarkhan, an activist in the education sector.