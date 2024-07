KANNUR: In the face of crop failures and persistent wildlife incursions to their lands, the farmers of Kalliasseri had been struggling to sustain their livelihood. However, now they are turning their fortunes around with a sustainable alternative — the cultivation of medicinal herbs.

With a collective effort, Kalliasseri is now on course to transform itself into the state’s first ‘Oushadha Gramam’ (medicinal village).

A brainchild of Kalliasseri MLA M Vijin, the project is now being implemented across all panchayats in the constituency to mitigate the hardships of farmers.

The cultivation of medicinal plants is carried out on barren lands in the panchayats, ensuring additional income for farmers.

After extensive research and discussions with experts, Vijin identified sida cordifolia (kurunthotti) — which is used in various ayurvedic medicines — as a suitable crop. The plant requires minimal maintenance and is resistant to pest infections and wildlife encroachments. In 2023, kurunthotti cultivation was carried out on 25 acres of land in Kalliasseri, and it turned out to be a success. Today, it is spread across 100 acres in all 10 panchayats in the constituency.

The scheme is being implemented with the help of farmers’ groups and MGNREGA workers. Currently, medicinal plant cultivation is being carried out in 20 acres in Kadannappally-Panapuzha, 10 acres each in Ezhome, Cherutharam, Kunhimangalam, Pattuvam, Kalliasseri, and Kannapuram, 15 acres in Cheruthazham, five acres in Cherukunnu, and 2.5 acres in Mattul.

Medicinal plants such as shatavari, orila, moovila and thulasi are being considered to be included in the next phase.

The state government has allocated Rs 28 lakh for the project this year. “From the start, I insisted that cultivation be done only on barren lands. I did not want farmers to abandon their existing crops,” said Vijin.

‘Harvested medicinal plants, seeds sold to Oushadhi’

“This approach also utilises unused lands in the constituency. We have received substantial support from the state government. In 2023, the government allocated Rs 16.75 lakh, and in the second phase, we received Rs 28 lakh,” said Vijin.

The cultivation is entirely organic. “Harvested medicinal plants and seeds are sold to the state public sector company, Oushadhi. Farmers receive `80 per kg for the plant and Rs 2,000 per kilogram for Kurunthotti seeds. Since these plants are used in ayurvedic medicine, we ensure farmers only use organic fertilisers,” Vijin explained.

Farmers also receive marketing assistance through collaboration with the department of agriculture, the Medicinal Plants Board, local self-government department, and Mattur Labor Contract Society. Last year, the Kalliasseri constituency won the state award for the best organic agriculture constituency in Kerala through the Aushadha Gramam scheme.