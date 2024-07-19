Kerala govt to invoke Disaster Management Act to tackle garbage menace

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Waking up to the seriousness of the garbage menace after the tragic death of a sanitation worker while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal in Thiruvananthapuram, the state government on Thursday came up with an elaborate action plan to clean up the clogged canal.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to invoke the Disaster Management (DM) Act to ensure scientific waste management and prevent dumping of waste in Amayizhanchan canal. The meeting also decided to appoint a sub-collector as special officer to monitor the activities, take actions under DM Act and ensure coordination among various agencies, including Southern Railway, Major Irrigation and the city corporation.

The CM directed the railway authorities to ensure scientific management of waste generated on its premises daily. They have also been instructed to clean the canal passing underneath the railway premises. The meeting also decided to take strict measures against the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastics.

Joy, 42, a resident of Marayamuttom, lost his life while cleaning the canal that passes underneath the railway premises at Thampanoor. His body was retrieved after 46 hours of search in the filth-filled canal.

To prevent the dumping of waste in Amayizhanchan canal, the high-level meeting decided to install AI cameras to book violators.

Major decisions

A sub-collector to be appointed as special officer to monitor activities, take actions under DM Act

AI cameras to be installed to book violators and prevent dumping of waste into Amayizhanchan canal

Garbage issue: Violators to face stringent action

The cameras will be connected to the police control room to ensure timely action. Steps will be taken to cancel the registration of the vehicles used for such violations.

The irrigation department will undertake maintenance work on the fencing on both sides of the canal. The department will soon take up new fencing work along 2,000 metres of the canal. The corporation will install two trash booms near Rajaji Nagar colony.

The scientific solid waste project identified in the Rajaji Nagar area will commence operations soon. The existing Thumburmuzhi units at Rajaji Nagar colony will be made operational and excess waste will be handed over to authorised agencies. Mini material collection facilities and container MCF will be established for collecting non-biodegradable waste.

An effluent treatment plant and integrated waste management system will be set up at the Thampanoor bus station to prevent the discharge of polluted water and solid waste into the Amayizhanchan canal.

The meeting also directed the Kerala Water Authority to prevent overflow from the pumping stations at Plamoodu, Cosmo Hospital, Kannamoola and Pattoor. Zoo authorities have been instructed to install waste management facilities for treating waste water and solid waste generated on its premises.

The meeting decided to take strict action against discharge of sewage and greywater directly to the canal from households. In case of any violation, strict action will be taken against the commercial establishments operating at KSRTC, Thakaraparambu, Pattoor, Vanchiyoor, Janasakthi Nagar, Kannamoola.