Prayers, events mark Oommen Chandy's first death anniversary

KOTTAYAM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was remembered on his first death anniversary on Thursday with special prayers, commemorations and charity events. Thousands from across the state attended the events jointly organised by the KPCC, DCC, and the Oommen Chandy Foundation in Puthuppally and Kottayam.

The day commenced with special prayers at Puthuppally St George Orthodox Church and at Chandy’s tomb within the church grounds. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the remembrance meeting organised by the Oommen Chandy Foundation at the church in the morning. He praised Chandy as one of the finest public servants Kerala has produced. “I have no doubt that Oommen Chandy gave a unique model of leadership. Either he was blessed with an abundance of compassion or he worked very hard to become an embodiment of humanitarian values,” Khan said.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal MP opened the meeting organised by the KPCC at Mammen Mappillai Hall in Kottayam in the evening. Venugopal said Kerala had recognised Chandy’s exceptional qualities over the past year. He described Chandy’s life as a testament to what people expect from a politician, beyond mere electoral victories and defeats. Venugopal also formally inaugurated the Oommen Chandy Foundation, chaired by the former CM’s son Chandy Oommen.