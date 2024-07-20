Kerala govt’s NAWO-DHAN project to give boost to food production, revenue

KOCHI: The state government has accorded principle sanction to New Agriculture Wealth opportunities-Driving Horticulture and Agribusiness Networking (NAWO-DHAN), a project aimed at leveraging unutilised or underutilised land resources in Kerala for commercial farming practices.

As per a government order undersigned by special secretary (agriculture) Prasanth N, the farming practices include horticulture, hydroponics, protected cultivation, precision farming, hi-tech intercropping, mushroom cultivation apiculture, crop husbandry and allied sectors.

The order said NAWO-DHAN will function as a facilitator, connecting landholders and farmer producer organisations, krishikoottams, Kudumbashree units, self-help groups, startups and youth groups. Expression of Interest (EOI) has been invited from the mentioned parties.

In the initial stage, unutilised cultivable land owned by government departments and public sector undertakings will be selected to implement the project, said the order.

It said Kerala Agro Business Company (M/S KABCO) has been assigned as the special purpose vehicle (SPV) to implement the project under the supervision of the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare.

The resource allocation method will be similar to the one adopted in IT parks.

As per the government order, the land with basic infrastructure will be apportioned as multiples of blocks of 10 acres each and will be made available to farmers for commercial cultivation of high-value crops. Farmer groups, landholders, and consumers stand to benefit from the project with commensurate revenue returns, said the order, adding that farmer groups will cultivate through service-level agreements treating farming as a service.

The special secretary posted on LinkedIn, “Our mission is to enhance food production, create employment opportunities, and enable farmers by integrating advanced agricultural practices and efficient market linkages.”