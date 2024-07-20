Two Kerala youths killed as speeding car knocks them down at Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri, car driver at large

CHENNAI: Two Kerala nurses were killed when they were knocked down by a speeding car Palacode near Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu on the early morning hours of Friday.

The deceased have been identified as M Binshad (25) and K Namshi (23) of Tirur in Malappuram district of Kerala.

Binshad, a nurse at a private hospital in Bengaluru and Namshi, a nursing student there, were on their way home with friends in different bikes.

Binshad and Namshi were parking their bike to have tea from a nearby shop when a speeding car lost control and mowed them down, sources said.

The Toyota Fortuner, which knocked down and killed the youths, has been allegedly racing with another car. After knocking down the duo, the driver of the Fortuner abandoned the car about one km away from the accident spot and escaped.

Police are on the look out for the suspect who is said to be absconding.