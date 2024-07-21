MS global outage: Nine flights cancelled in Kochi, three in Thiruvananthapuram

KOCHI : At least nine flights were cancelled at Kochi airport and three at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Saturday, a day after the Microsoft outage hit flight operations worldwide. This even as the airline systems across airports, which were hit by the global IT outage on Friday, have started working normally.

“The cancellations are due to the backlog of yesterday’s outage. Check-in systems of affected airlines have come back to normal on Saturday,” said a CIAL spokesperson.

The flights cancelled at the Kochi airport are 6 E 548 (Bombay), 6 E 702 (Bhubaneswar), 6 E 636 (Hyderabad), 6 E 6024 (Chennai), 6 E 662 (Bombay), IX 972 (Bengaluru), 6 E 182 (Chennai), IX 1128 (Kolkata), and IX 1130 (Bengaluru). The ones cancelled at the Thiruvananthapuram airport IX 934 (Bengaluru), 6 E 287 (Bengaluru) and IX 1797 (Bengaluru).

Meanwhile, low-cost airline IndiGO has started initiating refunds to passengers. On Friday, some of the flyers were seen questioning certain airlines ruling out immediate refund.

“We’re in the process of initiating refunds, which will reflect in your account within five days,” the airline tweeted.