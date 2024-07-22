Dengue cases in Kochi's Kalamassery, councillors cross swords

KOCHI: Following an increase in the number of dengue cases reported in Kalamassery, the opposition front in the local body has accused the powers that be of inefficiency in dealing with the health crisis. As many as 144 cases have been reported in the municipality in the first 19 days of July, according to data with the Directorate of Health Services.

However, municipal chairperson Seema Kannan said the opposition is creating unnecessary panic by highlighting numbers. “According to a report by the health department, only 72 cases have been reported in the municipality as of July 18. I received a report from the medical officer recently. The remaining 58 cases were reported at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, which comes under municipality limits,” she said.

However, the opposition said, the ruling front has failed to contain the spread. Opposition councillor P V Unni said several health workers have been suffering from dengue. “The officials here did not take any preventive measures. The cleaning activities were not carried out properly. Mere fogging and spraying cannot help. The UDF has failed in tackling the situation,” he said.

The issue was also raised at the municipal council meeting on Friday. “The medical college hospital is situated within the municipality. It is not an excuse that over 50 cases were reported there. We have been demanding that the chairperson and other councillors take the initiative to stop the spread. However, they have not responded,” added Unni.

Seema said municipal officials have intensified fogging and spraying to prevent the spread of dengue. “Even before the monsoon, we started fogging and spraying to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases and we are continuing our efforts. The opposition is trying to create panic among the public,” she added.