Kerala government to establish 13 new playgrounds to public soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thirteen new playgrounds readied under the government’s 100-day action plan will be inaugurated soon, the sports department has said.

In a statement, the department said the works were launched under the project “one playground in each panchayat” and are expected to cater to every sports-related need of all the sections of society. Construction of another four playgrounds was announced earlier and some of them have been built, it said.

“Playgrounds at Chirakkara in Chathannoor assembly constituency and Chadayamangalam will be opened to the public in August. The playground at Kallikkadu in Parassala assembly constituency is ready,” said the statement. The playgrounds are being built with the theme ‘sports for all and health for all’, said the statement, adding that the grounds will cater to sporting requirements of all, including women and senior citizens. Open gym and walking track will be set up too.

In phase-I, the government sanctioned the construction of 124 playgrounds, estimated to cost Rs 1 crore each. The government has sanctioned Rs 60 crore for the project. The rest of the amount will be funded through corporate social responsibility funds, local body funds and other sources.

Play on!

The new playgrounds will come up at Koloor (Chirayinkeezhu assembly constituency), Thazhakkara (Mavelikkara), Sathyan Nagar (Nemom), Mulakuzha (Chengannur), Manimala (Kanjirapally), Puthenchantha (Poonjar), Erattayar (Udumbanchola), Kuriyanmala (Muvattupuzha), Wadakkanchery, Sreekrishnapuram (Ottappalam), Olavanna (Kunnamangalam), Kalliasseri (Kunhimangalam) and Pinarayi (Dharmadam)