Kerala: Overseas education market cooling down as countries impose strict rules on admissions

Following the heavy rush of students, many countries that were favourites of Keralites such as Canada, the UK and Australia, tightened rules in recent months.

For instance, earlier, spouses and children could have gone with the applicant.

“Now, the main applicant is given the go-ahead but co-applicants’ visas are not approved,” Renu said.

Sulal Mathai, founder of ACET Migration & Education Services, said Australia too imposed stricter rules from July 1 for students coming there for education. Now, any student coming to study in Australia should have 29,000 Australian dollars (Rs 16 lakh) for expenses in the bank account, an increase from 24,000 Australian dollars (Rs 13 lakh).

Australia has also banned ‘onshore visa application’, which allows people coming to the country on visiting visa apply for student visas. “The rules were very lenient earlier, allowing anyone who came to Australia to apply for onshore student visas. They completely banned it now,” said Mathai.

‘Many Kerala students landed up in low-rated institutions abroad’

Australia has also prohibited students from pursuing another course after completing one course in the same category. “Most students who come to Australia for studies do not look at the job prospects of that course. What happens is many end up in a course that does not fetch a job in Australia. Many students from Kerala are taking up other courses in Australian institutions. Under the new rule, students completing the first course are not allowed to pursue a similar course. They have to either go back home or get a job. Or enrol for a higher course. For instance, if the student completes an undergraduate course, he or she can go on to pursue masters. That is allowed,” Mathai explained.

Amruth G Kumar, professor at Central University of Kerala who has been watching the study abroad trend among Kerala students, admitted that the moment of truth has arrived.