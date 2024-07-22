Kerala: Overseas education market cooling down as countries impose strict rules on admissions

KOCHI: The mad rush for overseas education from Kerala appears to be easing with many countries, including Canada, the UK and Australia, imposing stringent rules on admissions. Applications for student visas are getting rejected more frequently than ever.
As a ripple effect, many private agencies that mushroomed in Kerala in the past 3-4 years to cater to the large number of students going abroad for higher education, are facing the heat, with several of them on the verge of closure or laying off staff, say industry veterans.
“There could be at least 4,000 private agencies in Kerala for “study abroad business” alone. Their number will come down to 2,000 in a matter of months. At least one major firm is laying off 150 people,” said Renu A, managing director of Godspeed, a Kochi-based immigration and study abroad firm functioning since 2015.
Following the heavy rush of students, many countries that were favourites of Keralites such as Canada, the UK and Australia, tightened rules in recent months.
For instance, earlier, spouses and children could have gone with the applicant.
“Now, the main applicant is given the go-ahead but co-applicants’ visas are not approved,” Renu said.
Sulal Mathai, founder of ACET Migration & Education Services, said Australia too imposed stricter rules from July 1 for students coming there for education. Now, any student coming to study in Australia should have 29,000 Australian dollars (Rs 16 lakh) for expenses in the bank account, an increase from 24,000 Australian dollars (Rs 13 lakh).
Australia has also banned ‘onshore visa application’, which allows people coming to the country on visiting visa apply for student visas. “The rules were very lenient earlier, allowing anyone who came to Australia to apply for onshore student visas. They completely banned it now,” said Mathai.
‘Many Kerala students landed up in low-rated institutions abroad’
Australia has also prohibited students from pursuing another course after completing one course in the same category. “Most students who come to Australia for studies do not look at the job prospects of that course. What happens is many end up in a course that does not fetch a job in Australia. Many students from Kerala are taking up other courses in Australian institutions. Under the new rule, students completing the first course are not allowed to pursue a similar course. They have to either go back home or get a job. Or enrol for a higher course. For instance, if the student completes an undergraduate course, he or she can go on to pursue masters. That is allowed,” Mathai explained.
Amruth G Kumar, professor at Central University of Kerala who has been watching the study abroad trend among Kerala students, admitted that the moment of truth has arrived.
“Many students have landed up in low-rated colleges and institutions abroad. As per Indian rules, only those qualifying from the first 200 universities in the global ranking will be recognised here. Many parents and students have no idea about this criteria,” he said. This simply means these students can neither pursue higher studies in India nor get government jobs here. “Equivalency is also not possible because the 200 rank is our national norm,” said Kumar.
Renu said the study abroad market is going through deep crisis. “The number of agencies is too high. And most of those don’t have any direct tie-ups with universities. They tie up with third parties, who have a tie-up with the foreign universities. This can’t sustain,” she said.
As for the students who end up in lowly-ranked institutions, the future looks bleak. A large majority of students from Kerala end up in institutions way below the top 200 colleges.
“More than 60-70% of students who go abroad are those who can afford it. However, 30-40% are students from lower-middle-class families. They are going after taking a loan or selling their property. They will be the most affected, and may end up in sundry jobs in places like Dubai,” said Kumar.