Bismi group founder V A Yusuf passes away at 74

KOCHI: Valiyaveetil Haji V A Yusuf (74), chairman of the Bismi Group, passed away on Wednesday. His last rites were held at Muslim Jamaath Kabrastan, Kaloor at 4 pm. He is survived by wife P M Nafeesa and children V Y Safeena and V Y Shabani, sons-in-law Dr V A Afsal and V A Ajmal.

An engineer by profession, Yusuf founded Bismi group in 1974, which has now become a leading brand in home appliances, electronic and retail grocery stores in Kerala with hyper-markets in Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kochi.