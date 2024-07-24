Has Kerala been erased from budgetscape?

No political economist can afford to overlook the imminent bias in the Budget, particularly so when it is doubly biased and kinked. It has its corporate bias and a region bias. If the latter is the result of political lobbying by NDA allies, the former is down to its corporate-Hindutva state.

What matters for the Modi 3.0 government is power, not the demos, not even the crisis in social reproduction of its working people — migrants, informal workers, petty traders and small peasants. The government’s refusal to embrace the right to work and its lack of concern for the cost of social reproduction crisis are demonstrated by the fact that no additional funding is given for MNREGA.

The corporate bias is clear in the case of a reduction in tax on foreign companies from 40% to 35%, expecting a boost in growth and employment. It must be noted that it is extended corporate bias as the last few budgets let Indian corporate tax reduce from 30% to 20%, and for new enterprises, it is only 15%. The Centre’s patronage of global FDIs is unlikely to bring in benefits as the trend in FDI flows is towards developed countries with a declining share to India and they would further be attracted to digital manufacturing, in which India is still lagging.