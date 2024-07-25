Apps to the rescue! Alappuzha maps over 85 public toilets

ALAPPUZHA: In the digital age, finding essential services like hotels, railway stations, or bus stations is often just a click away. However, locating a public toilet can still be a challenge. Thanks to the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), this task has become significantly easier in the Alappuzha district.

The district has successfully mapped over 85 public toilets using the Google Toilet Locator and the My Toilet App. This initiative ensures that travellers, whether for tourism or business, can easily locate washrooms throughout the district.

The tracking system is set to expand to all districts across the state, with the ‘Take A Break’ facilities in local bodies also being integrated into this network. The successful implementation of this project has earned the district unit of the Suchitwa Mission an award for excellence in the SBM’s Clean Toilet Campaign.

According to K E Vinod Kumar, district coordinator, Suchitwa Mission, around 85 public toilets renovated or cleaned using the funds of SBM can be located on the app.

“We are planning to include more toilets, which are under maintenance and will be included in the app soon. The ‘My Toilets App’ is exclusively to identify toilets in the country,” Vinod Kumar said.