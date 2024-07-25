Not many takers but ‘Bread of the dead’ lives on in Kochi

KOCHI: These days, very few seek out Breudher, a bread with Dutch origins. Baked only on Saturdays at a single bakery in Pattalam, Fort Kochi, just 10 to 15 loaves are produced weekly for those who still savour it for Sunday breakfast. Demand from the Anglo-Indian community is declining, and only a few are familiar with the process of baking this bread, which is made from flour, dried fruits, and cinnamon.

It is also known as the ‘Bread of the Dead’ due to its use by the Anglo-Indian community on occasions such as wake ceremonies or the seventh day of demise.

The Breudher arrived in Fort Kochi over 300 years ago, likely on a Dutch VOC ship, and has since become an integral part of the community. Over the centuries, variations have crept into the recipe as it travelled across continents. Some say the version we have today is a corrupted variant of the original.

Culinary anthropologist and chef, Oneal Sabu said that Breudher can now be found only in Fort Kochi, with no other place in India offering this bread. Dutch ovens and Bundt moulds were predominantly used to make a Breudher but over time, the shape and feel of the Breudher has changed from being a pound cake to a bread as local folk ate the Breudher mostly with a green robusta, he added.

Santosh PP, who runs Quality Bakery in Pattalam, told TNIE that demand has waned and only a few loaves are made for the regulars. His bakery is the only one that still makes Breudher, with Elite Bakery, which used to bake Breudher buns, closing during the pandemic.

“When we leased the bakery from the family that owns it, we learnt the recipe so we could cater to the small Anglo-Indian community. Many people from far and wide come occasionally, having read or heard about it,” he said.