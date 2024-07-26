A lustrous 18th birthday gift! Sridath gets ‘Ironman’ title

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sridath Sudheer, a resident Of Thenhipalam in Malappuram, celebrated his 18th birthday in true ‘endurance sports’ style. He qualified in the Ironman European Championship in Hamburg, Germany on his 18th birthday, where he swarmed, cycled and ran for 226.2 km in 13 hours when the cut off time was 16 hours. This Dubai born-and-brought-up lad is now eying the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to compete in the triathlon and win a medal for India.

Sridath’s journey in sports started at the young age of 11 where he went on to win a black belt in karate. Gradually, he started playing football. At the age of 14, Sridath decided that he wanted to pursue diverse sporting disciplines. Under the guidance of two Malayali coaches in the UAE, Pradeep Kumar of Aqua Nation Sport Academy and Mohandas Puthukkattu of Kerala Riders, Sridath honed his skills in triathlon — swimming, cycling and running.

His recent completion of the Ironman race in Hamburg has made him one of the youngest Ironman finishers in the world. Sridath was beaming with pride while recalling to TNIE that he is the first Malayali and third sports personality in the world to complete the Ironman category on his 18th birthday.