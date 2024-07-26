A person can’t be tied down to one religion due to birth: Kerala High Court

KOCHI: Observing that a person can't be 'tied down' to one religion merely because of his birth, the Kerala High Court has observed that if a person embraces another religion by exercising that freedom, necessary corrections must be made in his records. Justice V G Arun observed while granting permission to two brothers from Kochi who converted from Hinduism to Christianity, to change their religion in their school certificates as they had embraced a new faith.

Lohith S and Logith of Manjummel were born to Hindu parents and followed the Hindu religion until May 2017. They decided to embrace Christianity and were baptised at Malankara Catholic Church, Mavelikkara.

Post conversion, they decided to get their religion changed in their school certificates, and for this, got a notification issued by the Government Gazette. They then approached the Controller of Examinations (CoE), Poojappura, with their request.

The youths argued that while their request to change name was allowed, the plea to change religion was rejected on the premise that there was no legal provision to carry out such a change in the school certificate.

The court said even if there is no provision enabling change of religion in school certificates, the petitioners are entitled to correct it in their records upon embracing a new faith.