Kerala kayaking team strengthened with increased women participation

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala kayaking team has strengthened its team for the International Kayaking Championship, which is a highlight of the Malabar River Festival. The event, which began a decade ago, has significantly boosted the popularity of white water and flat water rafting among youngsters in the region. This year, over 110 boys and 30 women will participate in various categories, showcasing a notable increase in women’s involvement.

Originally more popular in northern India, rafting has gained substantial traction in Kerala thanks to the Malabar River Festival. The festival has provided a platform for water sport enthusiasts to explore rafting in Kerala’s rivers, leading to increased participation in national and international events. Key kayaking courses have been established in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode districts, providing ample training opportunities for athletes.

The 10th edition of the Malabar River Festival, South India’s largest white water kayaking competition, began on July 25. The event, organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society, DTPC, and Kozhikode district panchayat, with technical support from the Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association, will be four day long.

The festival will see participation from 13 international kayakers from various countries, including France, New Zealand, Norway, Italy, Russia, and Spain.

Pre-events for the festival were conducted for over a month in nine local government bodies, involving various activities such as a baiting competition, rain walk, off-road national championship, mud football, state kabaddi, swimming competition, and cycle rally.

In addition, cultural programmes have been arranged, with Kalasandhya presented by the Kerala Folklore Academy on Friday and a performance by Atul Narukara’s music band on Sunday. The closing ceremony will be inaugurated by Minister O R Kelu on July 28 at Thusharagiri.