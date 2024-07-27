Amici curiae report highlights chinks in waste management in Thiruvananthapuram

The dumping of waste into the canal near Bakery Junction needs to be prevented by all means, by undertaking necessary steps for effective surveillance including, but not limited to, installing CCTV cameras, policing, and suitable punitive action against violators. If CCTV cameras are installed, the same should be monitored frequently and the violators should be booked, with the assistance of the police and motor vehicle department. Vehicles, if any, used for unauthorised transportation of waste should be impounded, following the law. Routine canal cleaning drives should be undertaken by the corporation for the removal of waste as well as de-siltation.

The report further suggested that the portion of the canal flowing through Rajaji Nagar requires special attention. The fencing on the sides of the canal needs to be reinforced. The area should be subjected to frequent inspections and surveillance, to ensure that no waste is dumped into the canal. If required, the assistance of the police needs to be extended to the corporation and the irrigation department.

The corporation must immediately invest in the edification of the residents of the Chenkalchoola colony as regards the issue of waste entering the canal. Steps should also have to be taken to ensure that the waste from outside the colony is not brought into the colony and dumped in the canal or elsewhere.