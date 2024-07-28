A tune is a musician’s statement and should not be meddled with, says Bijibal

Your songs and music evoke deep emotions. Is life too as dramatic?

I appreciate a touch of drama in life, but I prefer it to be subtle. I don’t seek to inject drama into everything, even in moments of excitement. It’s not about avoiding pressure, but rather avoiding a habit of creating drama, especially during moments of happiness. I’m not someone who becomes overly jubilant. In my happiest moments, I often tell my friends there’s no need for so much excitement—let’s keep it low-volume. As Albert Einstein once said, ‘Everything is a wonder or nothing is a wonder’.

You are a composer who always gives prominence to the meaning of lyrics. These days, however, the sound seems to go above the lyrics...

It’s often a mistake on the part the sound engineers. They aren’t concerned about the aesthetics of the song or its intended meaning. They treat the song as just another musical instrument.

What do you think of cover songs, which have become a trend today?

Cover songs help in exploring the original. For example, the song Mandaracheppundo... many youngsters became acquainted with the song after Thaikkudam Bridge sang it as a cover. After hearing the cover, they got curious and went on to hear the original. Youngsters often don’t have a history before a certain period, so cover songs acquaint them with many famous works. You might be surprised to know that many musicians of this generation haven’t heard some of the most famous songs of Yesudas from the ‘70s. For them, there is nothing beyond A R Rahman.

Do you think that Carnatic songs need to be popularised?

Yes, they should be. There has to be fusion but without losing purity. Carnatic musicians need to break barriers and engage in dialogue with global music. They need to come up with new music after understanding the values and roots of both genres. There is even a genre called Carnatic rock. They need to move beyond the religious zone and be able to express themselves in the language of Carnatic music.

But hasn’t ‘pure music’ always been meant for a niche audience?

Yes, and that needs to be broken. We need to realise that music speaks about us or our acquaintances. Only then will we be interested in hearing it. People who understand the ragas will be able to appreciate pure Carnatic music. However, the same can’t be said about everyone else. The new generation has started thinking differently, but some are still hesitant.

How far can one improvise with a song?

A song is subject-oriented and has its own existence. The tune and lyrics associated with it have a reason. A musician can create another tune but it should be entirely different and a creation of their own. A tune is a musician’s statement and should not be meddled with.

You worked with music legends like Yesudas, Jayachandran, and Chitra. How different are their working styles?

Their styles are different but their professionalism is commendable. Their way of learning a song is admirable. Yesudas sir, despite some hierarchical issues, has a great method for learning a song. He sings the pallavi of the song without any embellishments and aims for perfection before making any changes. Chitra too is highly professional. Jayachandran is in a different league... sometimes he behaves childishly, but once pampered, he brings out his best.

Were they open to accepting suggestions?

Chitra is very open to suggestions. I had face-to-face working experience with Yesudas sir for only one song. He had some apprehensions initially, but no other issues were working with him.

With more hip-hop songs coming through, do you feel there is a change in the musical taste of Malayalis?

It’s a phenomenon for a period. There’s a possibility of the trend hitting saturation soon. All these songs sound the same and have the same style. But I feel cinema is a platform where we can hear songs of multiple genres. I feel filmmakers should create opportunities for people to hear songs of different genres in their movies.

What is your take on the music competitions on television channels?

It’s a show business. But some of the singers, like Najim (Najim Arshad), are great discoveries. In TV reality shows, everyone, including children, sings old songs, and a majority of the audience is above the age of 60. I have also participated in these shows as a judge. Some young talents are discovered through these shows, and we welcome those talents.

Some music directors copy tunes and music, claiming it as inspiration. What are your thoughts on this?

Sometimes, music directors do this intentionally as a form of high inspiration. The tune may be different but the approach can be very similar, which a musician can easily notice. For example, the song in Kantara may be said to be inspired, not an exact copy. It’s an effort by Thaikkudam, no doubt.

Could you name a song that astonished you?

There are many such songs, for example, Tu Jahaan, Shyama Meghame, Nirangale, and some beautiful compositions by Madan Mohan, MSV, etc. I often wonder how songs like Megham Poothu Thudangi were created—the thought behind it, the lines, the execution. The song has a festive spirit, but it’s not a festival track, and that’s the beauty of it.

There’s a general perception that the Malayalam language is less flexible than Tamil, particularly in writing lyrics for fun tracks. What are your thoughts?

I would say it’s a gross misunderstanding. People like Bhaskaran Maash successfully experimented with the language during the ‘60s and ‘70s itself. I’ve also done a song like Vaanam Neelayaanu Bhai, which is essentially a fun number with simple lyrics but deeply philosophical. In Tamil, right from the time of Kannadasan, lyricists have mostly been using relatable words, whereas Malayalam has different layers. Yes, there was a time in the ‘80s when we churned out terrible songs with forced lyrics to popularise them, but things changed with the arrival of talents like Rafeeq Ahamed.

You are a composer who uses silence to great effect, usually through pauses. Could you please explain how you use silence to enhance the beauty of music?

There are pauses in conversations as well. I like pauses. Especially in songs, you create a cut and give a one-second pause or gap in between. You are not doing anything substantial for what follows. But when silence comes abruptly and then another line starts abruptly, that ‘high’ feeling will be there. I like that.

Do you think people have now become overly critical?

Mostly, these criticisms happen on social media. It is a space where people love criticising and hounding others. That’s how these roasting videos and review videos get millions of views. They have become so influential that people now trust their opinions blindly. Criticism within four walls will help a person improve but I don’t agree with what’s happening now on public platforms. It usually ends up offending, at a personal level.

Both your children have chosen the path of music. How do you assess the music tastes of the new generation?

As far as I have observed, they like music with no limits. Often I even wonder whether studies have made us gated. The new generation has no such limits. What they hear, see, and explore — a big world is before them. This big world was there before us too, but we are often reluctant to go there. We are satisfied with what we have. But they are not like that. They try to see and hear whatever they can. They are willing to go the extra mile and celebrate the same. They are eagerly awaiting every second to indulge in such things.

Do you mean to say that the new generation is much more open?

Yes, their social background is very different from ours. We’ve come through so many taboos—the caste system, hierarchy, people who always want to probe about another person. I come from such a background. But now, such things don’t even appear on the fringes of their thoughts. So there is no need for them even to refuse or disown such things. That’s my understanding. I don’t know if all the new generation people are like that, but the children I have come across don’t have such baggage. I have high hopes for them.