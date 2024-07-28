Kochi corporation rolls out digital literacy campaign

KOCHI: Taking the lead in the state’s digital literacy drive, the Kochi corporation has started implementing a programme aimed at equipping people, especially elderly citizens, to handle digital technology and carry out basic tasks.

“The project is being implemented in all 74 divisions of the corporation to enable the elderly to avail e-services like social security pension. A direction has been issued to all councillors to prepare a list of interested candidates from each ward,” Mayor M Anilkumar said.

“Once the same is ready, we’ll train them on various aspects, like how to avail the services under K-SMART, how to make payments online and how to collect information on the e-services available. The free training will be extended with the help of Akshaya centres, Kudumbashree desks, and various colleges,” he added.

The councilors will soon convene a meeting of residents’ associations in their wards, who would in turn bring together people, especially elderly citizens, to become beneficiaries. Once the lists are prepared, the beneficiaries will be trained at the regional level itself. A sum of Rs 3 lakh will be provided to each ward councillor for the purpose.

“We’ve already initiated talks with the residents’ associations, and plan to organise classes with the help of Kudumbashree desks. While we aim for the maximum participation of senior citizens, anyone can avail of the free training,” said Vyttila councillor Sunitha Dixon.

The mayor said the corporation would call on its previous experience of having worked in this direction as part of the Age-friendly Kochi initiative.