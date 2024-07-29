KSRTC to purchase over 500 diesel buses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has decided to expand its fleet by purchasing over 500 diesel buses. It has invited tenders for 220 non-AC short distance fast passenger buses and 305 ordinary buses. The state-run carrier has opted for 10.5-m-long buses for fast passengers and 9-m-long ordinary buses.

Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said the KSRTC plans to purchase 10 premium AC superfast buses before Onam. The buses will be operated on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram-Palakkad routes.

“The success of the pilot purchase of AC premium superfast prompted KSRTC to purchase more such buses,” Ganesh said. The bus generates a net profit of Rs 10,000 every day.

The KSRTC is making bulk purchases at a time when its fleet for premium services has aged. The corporation managed to operate the services by increasing the tenure of premium service buses periodically (by suitably amending the Kerala Motor Vehicle Rules).

However, Ganesh insisted that new buses be purchased to attract passengers. He also took steps to improve the capacity of workshops to make the maximum buses roadworthy. He said the decision to install ACs in workshops led to an increase in productivity, and the number of daily engine repairs quadrupled to 45.

Ganesh said the number of buses under repair has come down from 1,200 to around 600. The KSRTC mechanical wing has been given the target to bring the number of buses under maintenance below 500, he said.