Pinarayi Vijayan doesn't have to change his style, says Vellappally Natesan

KOCHI: Not much water has flown under the bridge since SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan flayed the LDF for having supposedly adopted a policy of minority appeasement.
Seemingly making an about-turn, Vellappally on Sunday endorsed CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for a possible third successive term in office after the next elections.
“Everyone is saying that Pinarayi should change his style (of governance), but there is no need for that,” Vellappally said while addressing the media before attending a programme organised by the Palarivattom SNDP Union in Kochi.
He said Pinarayi had governed in the same style during his first five years in office. Despite criticism, he didn’t alter his approach and was re-elected for a second term, Vellappally said.
“His consistent style hasn’t affected his vote base. The second Pinarayi government was elected despite numerous challenges, including the controversy over women’s entry into Sabarimala. Even when many predicted the Left wouldn’t win, they secured a significant victory. There is no doubt that the Pinarayi government will continue. I don’t want to change the chief minister’s style. Every leader has their own style, and people have resonated with Pinarayi’s style,” he stressed.
On his earlier stand, Vellappally pointed out that he had never spoken against either the CPM or the Pinarayi government. “I have pointed out their shortcomings. My criticism of the government is for the neglect of backward classes and minorities, which is my duty as the general secretary of SNDP Yogam,” he said. There is now a widespread attempt to portray him as anti-Muslim, anti-Gandhi, and a bootlegger, he said.
“I’m not anti-Muslim. Ironically, some members of the Renaissance Committee resigned in protest against my statements on the government’s minority appeasement,” Vellapally said.
He also alleged that the minorities did not vote for the LDF despite the appeasement measures.
“The drifting of UDF votes towards the NDA is more compared to the Left front, which ultimately benefits the Left government. NDA has become a boon for the Left,” he said. At the same time, he urged the CPM to analyse the reasons behind their defeat in the parliamentary elections and find solutions.
“The backward classes and the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities have supported the Left parties with their blood. The parliamentary election results reflect the neglect of these communities in favour of minority appeasement. If the LDF corrects this mistake, they will regain the support of these communities,” he said.
Vellappally reminded that while the welfare pension has been increased, it remains overdue.