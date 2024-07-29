Pinarayi Vijayan doesn't have to change his style, says Vellappally Natesan

KOCHI: Not much water has flown under the bridge since SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan flayed the LDF for having supposedly adopted a policy of minority appeasement.

Seemingly making an about-turn, Vellappally on Sunday endorsed CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for a possible third successive term in office after the next elections.

“Everyone is saying that Pinarayi should change his style (of governance), but there is no need for that,” Vellappally said while addressing the media before attending a programme organised by the Palarivattom SNDP Union in Kochi.

He said Pinarayi had governed in the same style during his first five years in office. Despite criticism, he didn’t alter his approach and was re-elected for a second term, Vellappally said.

“His consistent style hasn’t affected his vote base. The second Pinarayi government was elected despite numerous challenges, including the controversy over women’s entry into Sabarimala. Even when many predicted the Left wouldn’t win, they secured a significant victory. There is no doubt that the Pinarayi government will continue. I don’t want to change the chief minister’s style. Every leader has their own style, and people have resonated with Pinarayi’s style,” he stressed.