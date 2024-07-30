Kerala: Kasaragod women tug their way into national team for World Championship

KASARAGOD: Kasaragod duo Devika Dineshan Ittammal and Sukanya P M are set to don the national colours in the upcoming Tug of War World Championship in Germany. Having showcased their prowess in state and national championships, they will undergo rigorous training with the national women’s team in Haryana in August to prepare for the global stage.

Devika, a versatile sportsperson with national experience in different events, has high hopes from the event scheduled to be held from September 5 to 8 in the city of Mannheim. Sukanya is equally determined to contribute to India’s performance.

Devika has been in the field of sports since Class 5 and has played different sports including kabaddi, boxing, and basketball, gaining vital experience in the process.

Besides, she has competed at the national level in all those disciplines and eventually became part of the Kerala team that emerged national champions in tug of war, in 2016 and 2023. Having represented India at the World Tug of War Federation event in Malasia, Devika is confident of her team’s ability to match up to the best in the world championship.

A physical education teacher, she is training hard to achieve the goal.

“I find a powerful parallel between tug of war and my life journey. In both, progress often requires taking steps backward, a counterintuitive path to victory. My school teacher, Pramila, is my inspiration in taking up sports as she instilled dedication in me,” Devika said. Sukanya, now a first-year MSW student, embarked on her tug of war career while a second-year undergraduate student.

Remarkably, her skills have helped her get to the global stage within three years, having earned a national champion’s medal along the way.

“My first coach, Arun Pullari Kuttikol, is my inspiration as he helped me understand the basics of the game. It’s my first time representing the country,” Sukanya said.