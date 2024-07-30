Kerala ports lose out as palm oil import ban completes 17 years

KOCHI: The ban on import of palm oil via ports in Kerala has had no impact on its entry and consumption in the state. The only effect of the ban, imposed in May 2007, is the huge loss in the revenue of the Cochin port and other minor ports in the state, say experts.

Palm oil imported via neghbouring Tuticorin or New Mangalore ports enter the state throgh roads. Tuticorin is in Tamil Nadu and New Mangalore in Karnataka. The ban was imposed to “protect 10 million coconut farmers” in Kerala. Interestingly, Karnataka produces more coconuts than Kerala and Tamil Nadu nearly the same quantity. Moreover, the number of coconut farmers in Kerala has dwindled in the last two decades.

“If the palm oil that arrive in Mangalore and Tuticorin ports have no impact on coconut farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which are now bigger players in coconut industry, what’s the need for Kerala to continue with the ban?” wonders Munshid Ali, secretary, Kerala Exporters’ Forum. “There is hardly 50km from Mangalore port to Kasaragod. And Tuticorin is not far from Thiruvananthapuram either. Palm oil come into the state easily from there through the road network.

Kerala is estimated to consume over 2.5 lakh tonnes of palm oil per year and the price difference between the coconut oil and palm oil make the road transportation an attractive option for importers. While the palm oil price ranges between Rs 120-170/litre, the coconut oil price rules in the range of Rs 230-300/litre. The wholesale price of palm oil is about Rs 100/litre compared to Rs 150/litre for coconut oil.