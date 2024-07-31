Meppadi eco-sensitive, warned gadgil panel in 2011

What happened in Wayanad on Tuesday was a disaster that we consciously brought upon ourselves, said noted environmentalist V S Vijayan who was part of the Gadgil panel. It had proposed that quarrying and red category industries should not be allowed in ESZ- I. Moreover, in regions where quarrying was permitted, it should be carried out, at least 100 metres away from human settlements. However, the government reduced the distance to a mere 50 metres, pointed out Vijayan.

“We had given clear warnings. The panel identified 18 places as ESAs. Construction activities should have been avoided in these areas. However, due to some reasons, the governments rejected our recommendations,” says Vijayan. In its report submitted before the Union government in August 2011, the panel had warned against activities that will lead to environmental degradation. However, both the state and Centre were not keen on implementing the same and went ahead with measures aimed at diluting the proposals.

Following opposition from state governments, the Centre rejected Gadgil recommendations and appointed another committee — High Level Working Group — led by Kasturirangan to come up with a fresh report. The Gadgil panel had recommended that about 75 % of Western Ghats be notified as ESAs. The Kasturirangan committee, however, reduced the extent of ESAs.

The then state government led by Oommen Chandy too had opposed the WGEEP report and entrusted another panel led by Oommen V Oommen to come up with an independent report. Congress leader P T Thomas was one of the very few politicians who had favoured the Gadgil report.

In July 2022, the union environment ministry issued a draft notification on eco-sensitive areas along the Western Ghats, which spreads over six states — Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. A couple of state governments, including Kerala, have opposed the proposals in the draft documents.

Recently, responding to questions from MPs Kodikkunnil Suresh, Anto Antony and Dean Kuriakose, the ministry informed the Lok Sabha that some states have been asking for modifications in the eco-sensitive areas, as mentioned in the draft notification.