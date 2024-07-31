Meppadi eco-sensitive, warned gadgil panel in 2011

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel recommendations, commonly referred to as the Madhav Gadgil report, have become an oft-debated-yet-not-implemented report, and come into limelight, every time a natural disaster strikes Kerala. Each time tragedy strikes, the state’s greens make a hue and cry over the report, but nothing ever gets implemented on-ground.
Yet another disaster in Wayanad has once again drawn attention to this 13-year-old report that had cautioned against indiscriminate construction and quarrying in Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA). In fact, Meppadi in Vythiri taluk — within 2-3 km of which lie Mundakkai and Chooralmala, where landslide occurred on Tuesday — was one of the 18 ecologically sensitive zones in Kerala identified by the panel. Brahmagiri - Tirunelli, Wayanad, Banasura Sagar - Kuttiyadi and Nilambur - Meppadi are among the 18.
In its report, the Gadgil panel had proposed to categorise ecologically sensitive areas across the Western Ghats, delineating clear restrictions and regulations on construction activities in ESZ-I and ESZ-II regions. The Gadgil panel had recommended restrictions on mining and quarrying activities along the eco-sensitive areas.
Going by the Gadgil report, Vythiri, Mananthavadi and Sultan Bathery come under ESZ-I, while Perinthalmanna and Tirur taluks in Malappuram will come under ESZ-II.
What happened in Wayanad on Tuesday was a disaster that we consciously brought upon ourselves, said noted environmentalist V S Vijayan who was part of the Gadgil panel. It had proposed that quarrying and red category industries should not be allowed in ESZ- I. Moreover, in regions where quarrying was permitted, it should be carried out, at least 100 metres away from human settlements. However, the government reduced the distance to a mere 50 metres, pointed out Vijayan.
“We had given clear warnings. The panel identified 18 places as ESAs. Construction activities should have been avoided in these areas. However, due to some reasons, the governments rejected our recommendations,” says Vijayan. In its report submitted before the Union government in August 2011, the panel had warned against activities that will lead to environmental degradation. However, both the state and Centre were not keen on implementing the same and went ahead with measures aimed at diluting the proposals.
Following opposition from state governments, the Centre rejected Gadgil recommendations and appointed another committee — High Level Working Group — led by Kasturirangan to come up with a fresh report. The Gadgil panel had recommended that about 75 % of Western Ghats be notified as ESAs. The Kasturirangan committee, however, reduced the extent of ESAs.
The then state government led by Oommen Chandy too had opposed the WGEEP report and entrusted another panel led by Oommen V Oommen to come up with an independent report. Congress leader P T Thomas was one of the very few politicians who had favoured the Gadgil report.
In July 2022, the union environment ministry issued a draft notification on eco-sensitive areas along the Western Ghats, which spreads over six states — Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. A couple of state governments, including Kerala, have opposed the proposals in the draft documents.
Recently, responding to questions from MPs Kodikkunnil Suresh, Anto Antony and Dean Kuriakose, the ministry informed the Lok Sabha that some states have been asking for modifications in the eco-sensitive areas, as mentioned in the draft notification.
Intensity of rainfall to reduce today: IMD
T’Puram: IMD scaled down red alerts in the districts as the intensity of rainfall is expected to improve on Wednesday. However, there could be isolated heavy rainfall in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. These districts have an orange warning. IMD also issued a yellow alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. Rain or thundershower is most likely to occur at most places till August 2, the IMD said. However, IMD could’nt predict the scale of rainfall in Wayanad on Tuesday. As per the forecast on Monday, the district was on orange alert which means the maximum rainfall could be up to 200mm in 24 hours. Thettamala recorded 409mm while Kalladi and Puthumala in Meppadi recorded 372mm in the 24 hours that ended on Tuesday morning. Following this, IMD revised its alert to red.
Major dams still below full capacity
Though the current situation parallels the heavy rains of 2018 that led to massive flooding in the state, most major dams and reservoirs in Kerala are still below their permissible full capacity and alert levels. Only the Banasura reservoir in Wayanad has exceeded the permissible level, currently at a red alert status