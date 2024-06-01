Kerala: Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA kept away from meet citing model code of conduct

KOCHI: A controversy erupted after the Muvattupuzha RDO prevented Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, from attending a meeting called by the MLA to discuss precautionary measures to be taken against potential flooding due to heavy rain.

According to Kuzhalnadan, RDO Shaju Jacob informed him that his attendance would violate the election code of conduct, effectively barring him from the meeting he had convened.The meeting was convened on Thursday to discuss preventive measures to be taken against floods and landslides in the eastern region of Ernakulam. Preparations for the meeting were completed under the RDO’s leadership. However, a directive from higher authorities of revenue department indicated that MLA should not participate, he said.

Subsequently, Kuzhalnadan provided a written list of major issues to be discussed, ensuring that necessary decisions will be taken. Given the risk of Muvattupuzha town flooding due to the opening of all six shutters of Malankara Dam, Kuzhalnadan had called the meeting to adopt necessary precautions. The RDO was instructed to convene the meeting. If water level rises uncontrollably due to heavy rain, all six shutters of Malankara Dam’s spillway will be opened. Based on recommendations from the previous year concerning dam management, preliminary preparations were initiated.

“I had convened the meeting to discuss the situation if the rain continues and the shutters of Malankara Dam are opened. I had invited the officials concerned too. However, due to the intervention from the top, the RDO requested me not to attend the meeting. It was the involvement of ruling party’s local leaders that forced the RDO to act in such a manner. This is not the time for petty politics,” said Kuzhalnadan. He added that the polling is over and the people are in fear of floods due to heavy rain. “We have to initiate necessary steps to avoid a flood-like situation,” he added.

Congress leaders said it was inappropriate to exclude people’s representatives from disaster relief meetings due to the election code of conduct. According to them, local CPI leaders were behind the incident as they were involved in a petty political game against the MLA. Meanwhile, revenue department authorities said the election code of conduct exists till June 4. Hence people’s representatives cannot participate in such meetings.