Kerala bar bribery: UDF to intensify protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF has decided to intensify its protest inside and outside the Kerala Legislative Assembly against the alleged bar bribery once the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly’s 11th session is convened on June 10.

The Opposition will take out a protest march to the KLA on June 11 demanding the resignation of excise and tourism ministers, M B Rajesh and P A Mohamed Riyas, respectively. The Youth Congress had already announced their protest on June 10.

UDF convener M M Hassan informed that if the LDF government does not order for a judicial probe into the bar bribery, then the Opposition will intensify its protest at the grassroot level.

He told reporters that the bribery happened with the knowledge of both the excise and tourism ministers which led the bar owners to collect funds.

“How many crores did the bar owners collect? How much did the CPM get? All these need to be probed. The decision to avoid the dry day was taken not only to increase the state’s wealth, but also to enhance CPM’s assets. The crime branch probe into the bar bribery allegation is not going to yield any results as a non-biased investigation will not happen,” said Hassan.

For the first time a party leader has reacted to Tharoor’s aide being grilled on the gold smuggling incident that happened at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi on Friday.

Hassan said that Tharoor has already made his stand clear on the case where he has promised to cooperate with the investigation team.