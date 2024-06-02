Malayali-origin teenager named in Qatar squad against India

KANNUR: When India faces Qatar on June 11 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier, 18-year-old Tahsin Muhammad Jamshid – whose parents belong to Kannur – is expected to become the first Indian-origin player to feature for the West Asian powerhouse. Tahsin, the newest member of the Qatar national football team, is the second son of Jamshid Thachankandy and Shyma.

While Jamshid – who works in Doha as an accountant – is from Thalassery, Shyma belongs to Valapattanam. The couple moved to Doha in 1996 and Tahsin was born there.

“For me, Qatar is my own country. I am a Qatari citizen. Having already played for Qatar’s U-17 and U-19 teams, this selection did not come as a surprise. Nevertheless, I am very happy and honoured to be chosen,” Tahsin told TNIE from Doha.

As Qatar has already qualified to Round 3 from Group A, they are grooming the future team, he said.

“The senior team always keeps an eye on junior players and club leagues in the country. I was part of a leading football club in Qatar, Al Duhail, when I received the call from the national team. I am thrilled to have this chance to play in the World Cup team. But as a team, we still have miles to go to win the World Cup,” he said.

For Tahsin, playing against India is just part of the game.

“According to FIFA rules, if a player is born in a country, they are eligible to play for that country. Moreover, I have a Qatari passport. There is no politics in playing football. I grew up in Qatar under the government-sponsored, prestigious Aspire Academy. For me, playing football is the only motive; there is nothing else to it,” he explained.

Tahsin’s father, Jamshid, was also a talented footballer. During his college years, Jamshid played for Calicut University for four years.