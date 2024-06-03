Annual conclaves planned to renew Kerala’s strategy in AI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark will host a series of conclaves for IT industry to keep up with the latest global trends. A meeting organised by NASSCOM FAYA:80, the largest technology think-tank in Kerala, for IT industry stakeholders, will be held on June 5.

The conclaves are aimed at engaging IT industry and help them reconfigure their AI strategies. Kerala’s IT industry will engage with global IT giants to review and revamp AI strategies to ensure that companies and governments stay ahead of rapid technological advancements and emerging trends.

Conclaves, involving startups, SMEs, MNCs, and various government agencies, will be held every year to prepare stakeholders to match the pace of global advancements.

Experts from multinational companies and representatives of government agencies will join the first conclave ‘Transcend India 2024’, organised in association with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Group of Technology Companies (GTech), at Travancore Hall, Technopark at 2.30pm.