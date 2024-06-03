Annual conclaves planned to renew Kerala’s strategy in AI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark will host a series of conclaves for IT industry to keep up with the latest global trends. A meeting organised by NASSCOM FAYA:80, the largest technology think-tank in Kerala, for IT industry stakeholders, will be held on June 5.
The conclaves are aimed at engaging IT industry and help them reconfigure their AI strategies. Kerala’s IT industry will engage with global IT giants to review and revamp AI strategies to ensure that companies and governments stay ahead of rapid technological advancements and emerging trends.
Conclaves, involving startups, SMEs, MNCs, and various government agencies, will be held every year to prepare stakeholders to match the pace of global advancements.
Experts from multinational companies and representatives of government agencies will join the first conclave ‘Transcend India 2024’, organised in association with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Group of Technology Companies (GTech), at Travancore Hall, Technopark at 2.30pm.
“Involving global players in the AI strategy process brings top-notch expertise and the latest technology, boosting our local capabilities. Their worldwide experience and resources help create strong and innovative AI roadmaps. This year, we have on board Mozilla, Google Developers, Beckn, and Ek Step Foundation, who will bring significant value to the ecosystem in Kerala,” said Deepu S Nath, Managing Director of Faya, a Technopark-based US-headquartered company, and the chief curator of the event.
Anubhav Singh, Google Developer Expert, will deliver a keynote on the Next Era of Global AI Developments and speak on ‘Global AI Developments Post-GPT-4, Llama 3, and Gemini’, while Ravi Prakash, CTO, Beckn, will speak on the ‘Intersection of AI and Open Networks: Opportunity for India’.
“Key stakeholders in the state will enable the conclave to tailor strategies to best suit the local ecosystem. Various brainstorming sessions will be led by Prasanth Nair, Special Secretary, Agriculture, Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Digital University of Kerala; Anoop Ambika, CEO, KSUM; and Jayasankar Prasad, Director, DCSMAT,” said Sujith Unni M S, Regional Head of NASSCOM.
“‘Transcend India 2024’ will also feature discussions focusing on adapting Kerala’s government and education system to AI and leveraging AI for future opportunities. Rahul Ramesh, CTO of Entri, Jijo Sunny, CEO of Buy Me a Coffee, Nikhil Chandran, CEO of Tiltlabs, Joy Sebastian, Co-Founder & CEO of Techgentsia, and Jofin Joseph, Partner of Pienza VC, Seattle, will bring in the industry perspective,” he added.
For registration, visit: https://fayaport80.com
Experts to join the conclave
