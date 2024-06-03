Film and social activist Chelavoor Venu passes away at 81 in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Film critic, writer and film society activist Chelavoor Venu (81) passes away on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode for the last one week due to old age related illness.

Venu entered the film industry as a critic at a very young age. He wrote a review for the movie 'Umma' while he was studying in 8th standard. It was later published in Chandrika Weekly.

Venu, who was attracted to left-wing politics during his student life, has worked in the state leadership of left-wing student and youth organizations. Active political interest and observation was an important part of his personality.

Venu entered the field of journalism with a literary and cultural biweekly called 'Yuvabhavana' which started in 1965. Later he worked as a script writer in Kozhikode Akashvani on contract basis for some time. This work led to his extensive friendships with writers and cultural activists alike.

Venu was the General Secretary of 'Aswini Film Society' in Kozhikode since 1971. He was also the editor of the psychiatric journal 'Psycho'.