Kerala to host global conference on gender inclusive tourism in October

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Showcasing its success in promoting participatory development in tourism through the globally-acclaimed Responsible Tourism (RT) initiative, the state has planned an international conference on Responsible and Gender Inclusive tourism in October this year.

A first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the conclave will present before the world Kerala’s experience in creating a sustainable and gender inclusive tourism model and chart out plans to further strengthen the movement that has made a deep impact at the grassroots level across the state.

“The RT initiative has made vital contributions in marking Kerala as an all-season experiential destination. It has successfully taken tourism to heights in a sustainable manner with the active participation of local communities. The salient features of this unique project will be unveiled before a global audience at the conclave,” tourism secretary K Biju said.

Kerala Tourism had organised the Global Responsible Tourism Summit in Kumarakom in February 2023, drawing greater global attention to the initiative. The Global RT Summit saw the adoption of the Kerala Responsible Tourism Declaration 2023. “The details of the forthcoming conference in October are being worked out in consultation with the tourism department and other stakeholders,” said Rupeshkumar K, CEO, Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society.

Responsible tourism in Kerala