Man sets wife, son on fire before immolating self in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman and her son died after suffering severe burns at died at Parippally Medical college on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Bindu (42) and son Amal (18). They both were admitted with critical injuries at Parippally Medical college as the woman's husband Rajendran (53), set their house on fire on Sunday night.

Amal died around 9.30 am and Bindu around 1 pm on Monday.

Rajendran and Bindu were living separately for the past eight months due to family disputes. After attending a Kudumbashree meeting, Bindu went to Rajendran’s house with their son and daughter to collect her belongings.

During an argument, Rajendran poured paint thinner over them and himself and set them on fire. At the time, their daughter Sandra was outside the house. Neighbours arrived hearing the commotion. By then Rajendran had succumbed to the burns. His body was found in the hall.