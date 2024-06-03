New samagra plus portal to revolutionise education: V Sivankutty

KOCHI: As part of the curriculum reform initiative, Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the revised version of the ‘Samagra’ portal -- named ‘Samagra Plus’ -- at the Government HSS, Elamakkara, in Kochi on Sunday.

An initiative of the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), Samagra Plus is designed to create a new digital learning experience for Classes 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9, based on the new textbooks.

“Samagra Plus will revolutionise public education in the state,” the minister said.

A key feature of the new portal is the ‘Learning Room’ which caters to both teachers and students. It helps teachers with the classroom learning process while enabling children to practice self-assessment and self-learning. The activities and digital resources within Samagra Plus are designed to be parent-friendly, allowing them to support their children’s learning journey.

Teachers will have access to a variety of activities in their login that are aligned with the learning objectives. It also equips teachers with indicators for continuous evaluation and support for students.