In moment of defeat, all eyes on Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hardly a year after he had taken over for the first time in 2017, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came under the line of fire from within his own clan. A ‘dhoti-clad Modi in disguise’ was how he was termed by a CPI leader. Since then, Pinarayi has remained a constant companion of controversies. That, however, did not affect his standing as the Captain helming the Left ship.

Despite the humiliating defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Pinarayi never once faced any threat from within. The historic win in the 2021 assembly polls, reinforced his ‘Captain’ status within the LDF. He never shied from taking on Prime Minister Modi on various issues, thereby lending him the aura of a ‘national-level’ politician.

Despite this, the Left’s disastrous showing at the 2024 LS polls is majorly attributed to very strong undercurrents of the anti-Pinarayi factor that played a crucial role in the UDF’s thumping victory.

In a first, the state witnessed three anti-incumbency waves - one against the Left government in the state, the second against the Modi government at the Centre and the third against sitting UDF MPs in many constituencies, however feeble. Among these, it was decidedly the prevailing anti-Pinarayi sentiment among the majority of voters that played a significant role in handing victory to the UDF on a platter, as well as aiding the Lotus to finally bloom in the state, observed political commentators.