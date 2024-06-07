A man cannot deny parentage once he admits a child’s fatherhood: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that once a man admits the fatherhood of a child, he cannot be permitted to deny the child’s parentage. The court also cited a Supreme Court judgment that “If a certain person has acted as the parent and bonded with the child, the child should not be required to suffer the potentially damaging trauma that may come from being told that the father he/she had known all their life is not his father.”

A division bench of the court issued the order on a petition filed by A J Stephen, a native of Kannur, before the Kannur family court seeking to arraign his 10-year-old daughter as a respondent in a matter regarding a DNA test. The petitioner contended that he reasonably doubts the paternity of the minor child. Hence, he approached the family court seeking a declaration that he was not the father of the child, but the same was not done.

An earlier petition filed by the child through her mother seeking maintenance stated that Stephen subjected her mother to rape on various occasions in 2013 while she was working as a nursery teacher in an English medium school run by him in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, the woman married another person, and she became pregnant.

During a medical examination, it was revealed that she was five-and-a-half-months pregnant, while the marriage had not been that long. Following this, the woman was abandoned by her husband. She then filed a separate rape case against the petitioner, following which the Irikkur police registered a case.

The final report in the case was filed much later. During the trial in the rape case, the petitioner approached the mother of the child for a settlement to free him of the charges. After considering the best interest of the child, an agreement was entered into in April 2021.