Billboard in Kochi's MG road collapse, sets alarm bells ringing

KOCHI: A huge billboard of a footwear showroom located near the Padma cinema in Kochi crashed close to the MG Road in the early hours of Friday following heavy wind and rain, triggering concerns over hoardings placed at several places in the city. Fortunately, there were no passersby or motorists on the road at the time, officials said.

However, the incident has raised alarm bells as it comes barely weeks after 17 persons died and 74 others were injured in a hoarding collapse in Mumbai.

“The hoarding collapsed around 3 am. Luckily, there were no staff in the shop and the road was deserted because of heavy rain,” said Jenson John, the area manager of the shop, whose billboard fell on the roadside.

As the hoarding was installed only three years back, the company was not worried about its strength, he said, indicating that the heavy wind may have caused it to crash.

“Immediately after coming to know about the incident, we took steps to remove the collapsed board from the pavement,” John said.

Meanwhile, the hoarding crash has come as a wake-up call for the authorities to ramp up efforts inspect the strength of hoardings placed in the city.