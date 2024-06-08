Heavy rain: Orange alert in four Kerala districts on June 8

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will continue to receive heavy rain in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for four districts – Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode – for Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

As per the forecast, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places on Saturday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. According to IMD, squally weather with wind speed ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala Coast on Saturday. On Sunday also the sea is going to be rough as squally weather with wind speed ranging from 45 kmph to 55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala Coast.

ORANGE ALERT

Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode (June 8)

YELLOW ALERT

Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram (June 8)

Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod and Malappuram (June 9)

Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Malappuram and Kasaragod (June 10)

Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod (June 11)