Kerala: Training on road, Perumbavoor girl set to give her best in World Skate Games

In the downhill event, the skater hits speeds of up to 60 metres per hour while sliding down a track set in a steep hill or mountain, he says.

“We are now practising on the congested Thattekkad-Kuttampuzha road, towards Malayattoor. The parents of the athletes are helping us regulate the traffic to avoid accidents,” said Siyad, who is constructing a practice track by mortgaging his house for the benefit of his wards.

Also the secretary of the Perumbavoor-based Roll Force One Roller Sports Club, which provides the facilities for skating, Siyad said the government and the authorities concerned have been ignoring the skaters and their needs.

Gayathri’s father, Leemon Ashokan, said she had received an opportunity to attend the World Skate Games in the previous year too.“But she had to skip the world championship as she was not fully fit. The financial aspect too is a huge factor,” he said.

At the same time, he said they were delighted with the outcome of the efforts of the past 10 years. “We are confident that Gayathri will come up with her best performance in the world meet,” Leemon said.

The downhill roller skating event needs ankle boots, with a set of wheels priced at Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. Regular training means that the wheels wear out in a month, Leemon points out. Besides, additional expenses for the service of bearings and maintenance of the specialised shoes add up to around Rs 53,000 annually, Leemon said. “Considering the risk element, we can’t compromise on the expenses for vests, helmets and other accessories either,” he said.